'Not a vacation': N.W.T. government has spent $2.7M putting up residents in isolation centres

The Northwest Territories government says it has spent approximately $2.7 million to put up residents who need to self-isolate in hotels and other facilities across the territory.

Due to the border restrictions associated with COVID-19, any resident who goes south of the N.W.T. border must isolate for 14 days when they return. People who don't have a place to do that can choose to stay at government-approved isolation centres (predominantly hotels) set up in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River and Inuvik.

Jay Boast, a spokesperson for the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, says as of July 30, the government had seen 1,248 people check out of its isolation facilities, with 228 still in centres as of that date.

People in Yellowknife can self-isolate at the Chateau Nova Hotel, where they check in and receive information about isolating, three meals a day, snacks, laundry detergent, and more.

Make the best of it, and keep a smile on your face. - Onyx Walker, self isolating at Chateau Nova

Boast stressed that an all-expenses paid two-week stay at a hotel is not an extended vacation, but a safety measure to protect communities, residents and elders.

"We hope that people are taking the pandemic seriously. I think if people think it through — although people are allowed to go for walks and get some exercise — for the most part they are in a hotel room self-isolating," Boast said.

"So over a two-week period I don't think that's very enjoyable and certainly not a vacation."

The Chateau Nova is just one of several government-approved isolation centres in the N.W.T. (Catherine Pigott/CBC)

He said the territory's Compliance and Enforcement Taskforce is in place to ensure people aren't taking advantage.

"There's always a small portion of the population that tries to work around the system or tries to abuse the system, and that's unfortunate," he said.

Only residents and people who can demonstrate they're becoming residents can stay at the paid government centres. Boast said non-residents with exemptions to come to the N.W.T. have to pay their own way, as do employers bringing up workers.

'It's just the fair thing to do'

Onyx Walker, who lives in Behchoko, has been isolating at Chateau Nova after a vacation in Ontario, and said it's been going "swimmingly."

Walker says the food is good, the staff is attentive, and she's been able to walk her dog on Yellowknife's trails. She even has cable TV, which she doesn't have at home.

She feels the government should be paying for people's self-isolation if they can't do it at home.

"I think it's fair," Walker said.

"If I had it my way, I'd like to isolate in a smaller community, but considering the risk, I'm happy that they're footing the bill. I think it's just the fair thing to do."

Sam Yang is the general manager at the Chateau Nova Hotel. He said the staff is learning a new normal since the pandemic started. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

People isolating at the Chateau Nova receive a multi-page handout that covers how housekeeping, food delivery, laundry, outdoor time, and other logistics work.

Christina Holman, from Fort Simpson, recently isolated at the hotel after having surgery in Edmonton. She said staff should provide more information about what's involved in isolating.

"Cause you just come in here to isolation and nobody explains anything to you, other than to tell you you're not allowed to run around town," Holman said.

"They should be given information as to what it entails, what is involved, what's the procedure, what's the protocol."

Holman also regretted not requesting a suite with a kitchenette, because she said her food wasn't always warm, and they found themselves ordering take-out.

A worker at Chateau Nova drops off brown bag food to guests who are self-isolating. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

New normal for hotel

Sam Yang, the general manager of the Chateau Nova, said it's been a "big challenge" for the hotel, but they're proud to help the community.

Yang said the staff has been great, and they're all learning a new normal — from physical distancing, to putting up signs and sanitizing. Feeding the isolators is a particular feat.

"It's not easy, there's a lot of moving pieces from co-ordinating the supply to the execution. But again, every day there is something new," he said.

"At the end of the day it's still about customer service."

Boast, the government spokesperson, said if people have concerns about their stay, they should take it up with the officials at their isolation centre.

He said food issues have come up a couple times, and noted that people with dietary restrictions or allergies can request rooms with kitchenettes at the Chateau Nova location.

Walker's advice for fellow self-isolators?

"Have a positive attitude, you know it's for the safety of your community at home. So just go through it, make the best of it, and keep a smile on your face."