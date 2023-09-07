RCMP locate missing man in Inuvik

Northwest Territories RCMP said on Wednesday evening that the Inuvik man who went missing over the weekend has been located unharmed.

Curtis Taylor, 37, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving the Inuvik Regional Hospital on Sept. 3, around 11:30 p.m., wearing a hospital gown and jeans. He was reported to have a cut on his forehead.

The RCMP had sent the police dog service as well as a local search party to look in the area near the hospital. Police also asked for assistance from the public.

"The public was instrumental in locating him, and we would like to thank them — and the media — for their assistance in this matter," police said in a release.

The release doesn't provide further details.

Jesse Aubin, the Inuvik RCMP detachment commander, told CBC there were officers in the area when they got the call late Sunday night.

"We checked the trails and area around the hospital right away," Aubin said.

Hours before he was found, Taylor's mother, Sheila, was concerned that he had still not reached out to his family to let them know he was OK.

"It's unusual for him to go this long without his phone," she said in a recent interview.

Sheila, however, was hopeful that her son would be found safe and sound.