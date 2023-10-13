N.W.T. inmate numbers are still half what they were pre-pandemic

Inmate numbers in the Northwest Territories still aren't bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels. The territory says it's monitoring the change, but has no plans to downsize corrections staff or infrastructure.

As of September, there were just 75 people in N.W.T. correctional facilities, slightly less than a year ago and nearly half what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last fall, the CBC reported that inmate numbers in the territory were the lowest they'd been in 20 years. At the time, there were just 78 people incarcerated in N.W.T. facilities, compared to almost 150 right before March 2020.

As reported then, the number of inmates across the country started dropping at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when corrections institutions began releasing "low-risk" offenders near the end of their sentences and courts granted bail to a wider range of people. Unlike the rest of Canada, numbers in the N.W.T. never bounced back, leaving the territory's largest correctional institution half-empty and a three-year-old $23.6 million female wing at one facility with only one inmate.

It's unclear how inmate numbers at those specific facilities have changed since.

CBC requested interviews with representatives of the N.W.T.'s Justice Department and corrections staff, but was instead provided with a statement from a spokesperson that didn't include those statistics.

A cell at N.W.T.'s North Slave Correctional Centre. (Pat Kane)

What is clear is that N.W.T. incarceration numbers have stayed low for three years, but the Justice Department isn't planning to reduce resources.

"Irrespective of inmate counts, maintaining adequate staffing is paramount to ensure the safe and secure operations of correctional facilities," spokesperson Ngan Trinh said in an email.

The department didn't provide employee numbers for 2023, but for the three years prior, staffing remained steady at 240 personnel in the territory's five facilities.

The department hasn't determined a cause for the low numbers, Trinh wrote, citing a variety of potential factors, from crime rates to sentence lengths to legislative changes affecting bail.

"It is unclear if the lower inmate counts that we have experienced over this short period of time are sustainable as the many factors noted above are variable," she wrote.

The territory has created a "task force" to monitor inmate populations, "to identify the primary drivers of this decline and assess whether there are forecasting options available to better monitor the trends in the inmate population," Trinh said.

Despite decreased numbers, the N.W.T. Corrections budget increased slightly again this fiscal year, from $39,176,000 to $39,344,000.

In the 2018-19 fiscal year, when inmate numbers were higher, the Northwest Territories government spent $35.8 million on corrections.