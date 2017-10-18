N.W.T gov't challenging fire marshal safety order at Norman Wells health centre

The Northwest Territories Department of Infrastructure is going to court Friday to challenge a decision of the territory's fire marshal.

The department is asking a judge to overturn an order the fire marshal made on Dec. 4 regarding the new Norman Wells health centre.

The fire marshal is concerned that people can not safely evacuate the building in the case of fire.

The new $41.1 million health centre opened in August 2018.

In its appeal to the Northwest Territories Supreme Court, the Department of Infrastructure says an independent third party report confirmed that evacuation provisions at the health centre are adequate and meet national building code standards.

The department also says the fire marshal refused to review the evacuation plan for the facility prior to it opening.

It is not clear whether the order applies to the seniors' long-term care facility that was built with the health centre. It is also not clear what changes the fire marshal ordered, though the Department of Infrastructure said the deadline he set for completing the work is unreasonably short.

The Department of Infrastructure has, so far, not filed a copy of the fire marshal's order with the courts.

CBC requested a copy of the order from the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, which includes the office of the fire marshal. A communications official with the department said orders made by the fire marshal are confidential.

"In addition to the public, building owners have a right to privacy," said the official in an email approved by the department's deputy minister.

The territorial government owns the health centre. The department was unable to explain how providing the public with a copy of an order made to ensure the safety of a public facility would be harmful to the public.

In the email the department went on to say, "The safety of residents is a priority to the [territorial government] and departments are working closely together to ensure the safety of staff and residents [and] to ensure the safe operation of the facility while these discussions continue."

The fire marshal, Chucker Dewar, is out of his office until Jan. 6, according to his voicemail, which referred callers to his senior policy analyst. The policy analyst is out of the office until Jan. 8, according to an email autoreply.

Calls to Sahtu Health and Social Services regional manager Colleen Murphy, as well as the assistant fire marshal for the Sahtu, Kevin Chapdelaine, were not returned.