N.W.T. introduces bill to implement UNDRIP

N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane says a new act about Indigenous rights "gives teeth" to laws requiring the territorial government to consult with Indigenous groups.

On Wednesday, the N.W.T. government introduced an act that would implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). That declaration, which the United Nations passed in 2007, includes cultural, land and economic rights.

Bringing an UNDRIP bill to the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly has been an effort three years in the making.

At a press conference Wednesday, Cochrane told reporters the work is just beginning.

"Often, we see too many words that don't have meaning, but this bill actually gives meaning. It says, 'You shall not do anything without having us at the table,' and that gives teeth," she said.

Cochrane said the government has a duty to consult with Indigenous groups about decisions that impact their land and people, and the new act would actively engage Indigenous groups throughout that process.

"It's not just asking you, 'What do you think?'" she said. "It's actually sitting at the table and having those hard discussions, and asking, 'What do you need?'

Agreement with N.W.T. gov't 'a blueprint'

The N.W.T. Council of Leaders, a body that includes the N.W.T. government and Indigenous leaders who meet at least annually, say they don't know exactly what this means yet. They'll have to figure out a framework for implementing UNDRIP.

"We have to educate not only ourselves as to what this means, but what does it mean to the territorial and federal governments," Danny Gaudet, Ɂekw'ahtide (chief) of the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę government, said at Wednesday's press conference.

"Certainly lots of work but it's exciting stuff."

Danny Gaudet, Ɂekw'ahtide (chief) of the Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę government. (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

While the bill in question would make sure future regulations align with UNDRIP's human rights, the Council of Leaders has also signed an agreement with the territory to work collaboratively on an UNDRIP action plan.

"It's just a blueprint of how they're going to work with us day to day," said Joseph Kochon, the senior administrative officer for Behdzi Ahda' First Nation.

"It kind of sets the framework for doing things together. And doing things together is a big step for most of us small communities."

Joseph Kochon is the senior administrative officer for Behdzi Ahda' First Nation. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Gaudet said once the bill makes its way through the legislature, his priority is to integrate more traditional knowledge and values into the education system.

He said adding Indigenous knowledge to the curriculum will lead to more Indigenous ideas in health, social services and education down the line.

"If you can change a generation, it's got to be through the education system," he said.

Paul Harrington, the vice-president of the Northwest Territory Métis Nation, said his priority is advocating for Métis rights.

"We want them to be recognized, we want to be treated as First Nations people and we're not."