Winter roads across N.W.T. open just in time for Christmas

A number of winter ice roads linking Northwest Territories communities with the rest of the territory have opened.

The department of Infrastructure announced a series of openings on Twitter Thursday.

The Sambaa K'e (Trout Lake) winter road is now open to light vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kg.

The Aklavik ice road is now open to vehicles weighing up to 8,500 kg.

The Mackenzie River ice crossing to Wrigley (N'dulee) is now open to vehicles weighing up to 5,000 kg.

The Liard River ice crossing to Fort Simpson is now open to vehicles weighing up to 40,000 kg.

The openings of the Sambaa K'e winter road, the Aklavik ice road and the Mackenzie River ice crossing to Wrigley are a few days behind compared to their 20-year average, according to the department's website.

It's not all good news for N.W.T. travellers, though — the deparment also announced that the Dempster Highway has been closed between Fort McPherson and Eagle Plains, Yukon, due to high wind, blowing snow, and no visibility.