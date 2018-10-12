Generator breakdown could result in higher power costs in the N.W.T.

A breakdown in the Snare Hydro System could cause the territory's power costs to get even more expensive.

A bearing failure in a 4.3 megawatt generator at the Snare Hydro System on Oct. 9 was responsible for the breakdown, stated a Friday news release from the Northwest Territories Power Corporation [NTPC].

The generator produces about 15 per cent of the snare system's hydro power. NTPC says it doesn't know how much it will cost to repair the unit. They also do not know what effect — if any — the breakdown will have on electricity rates.

The corporation is assembling a group of experts to determine the cause of the failure.

"We expect that (the generator) at Snare Forks will be offline for several months," said acting president and CEO of the power corporation, Scott Spencer in the release. "We have sufficient hydro and backup diesel generation capacity to ensure reliable electricity supply to customers in Yellowknife and the North Slave Region."

The cost of diesel power is much higher than hydro power. A similar breakdown happened at the Snare Falls hydro facility in 2015. At that time the government estimated it would result in additional diesel fuel costs of $40,000 each day.

In 2014, the government estimated low water levels on the Snare system would result in $20 million in added diesel fuel costs.

In addition to Yellowknife, the Snare system powers Behchoko, Ndilo and Dettah.

The NTPC stated that plans were already in place to take the generator offline next spring.