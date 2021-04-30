Series recap: N.W.T.'s housing crisis in six stories

It's a longstanding issue that's getting more expensive by the year.

In recent weeks, CBC North has highlighted a handful of some of the challenges, frustrations and potential solutions to the housing crisis in the Northwest Territories.

We've heard from a family in Fort McPherson, N.W.T. that's been waiting on a new home for three years after their trailer burned down.

There's the tragic story of Elizabeth Hardisty, whose husband died while waiting years for renovation work on their home.

And in N'Dilo, N.W.T., we heard from Michael Black who, after 23 years, is still waiting for the N.W.T. Housing Corporation to fix his furnace which blows mould and dust through his home where he and his wife have raised eight children.

Michael Black says his furnace circulates mould and dust through his home, affecting the health of him and his children. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

These stories only scratch the surface of a half a billion-dollar problem in the territory.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, there are some glimmers of hope, like in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., where a pilot project has given full control over repairs on private properties to a local housing society. Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., is now working to adopt a similar model.

Experts suggest giving Indigenous governments more jurisdiction over these issues, while others say purchasing cheaper, prefabricated homes from the South could help alleviate overcrowding.

Another solution in Colville Lake, N.W.T.: a project where 11 young people were offered the opportunity to build their own log homes, similar to this one in the community, pictured from January 2020. (John Last/CBC)

One of the biggest obstacles is funding.

The territory received $25 million earmarked in the federal budget toward 30 public housing units across the territory. The N.W.T. government also topped up a $60 million co-investment fund.

But it's still a drop in the bucket compared to the estimated $500-$600 million dollars to improve housing conditions in the N.W.T., almost double the cost predicted in 2017.

