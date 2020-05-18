N.W.T. Housing Corporation implements new security measures

The Northwest Territories Housing Corporation says it is implementing new security measures, following a reported shooting and a "suspicious death" in one of its Yellowknife buildings.

Early last month, RCMP said they were investigating a mid-afternoon shooting at a downtown apartment. Later in April, police said they were investigating a suspicious death at an apartment around 53rd Street and 50th Avenue.

The housing corporation has now identified the building where both incidents took place as Grayling Manor, also known as Greylyn Manor, which is under its ownership.

In an email to CBC, a representative from the corporation said that the corporation will be "covering the cost of purchasing security cameras as well as the installation costs at Grayling Manor."

Revi Lau-a, Director of the N.W.T. Housing Corporation, said in a separate email that these cameras were being installed in public areas of the building "in response to complaints around potential criminal activities."

Revi Lau-a, Director of the N.W.T. Housing Corporation

In addition to the security cameras, the corporation said that it has increased security at that building — along with Victorian Suites and Aspen Heights — by establishing security patrols on weekdays, weekends and after hours.

Also, they added, all buildings will now have "random inspections by staff" during the day.

"The NWTHC has zero tolerance for illegal activity being conducted in any of its units and will seek immediate eviction of any tenants found to be either conducting or aiding in criminal activity on the premises," said Lau-a.

Lau-a also recognized that some people in social housing "may be vulnerable to persons seeking to enable addictions."

He added that local housing organizations have information for tenants, should they seek access to programming for addictions or mental health supports.