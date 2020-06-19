People can now exit the N.W.T. using Highway 7 — as long as it's scheduled in advance

The unguarded Highway 7 gate at the Northwest Territories-British Columbia border will now be open two days a week at specific times for people looking to leave the territory.

Scheduled exits will be permitted at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a news release from the N.W.T. government on Friday.

People hoping to use Highway 7 to leave the territory have to email the territorial government in advance.

Those looking to re-enter will have to go through Highway 1 or 8 and must abide by the orders set out by the Chief Public Health Officer, the release says. Those orders include getting approvals along with an approved self-isolation plan.

The gate has been a source of trouble for RCMP over the last few months, since it was erected in March when the N.W.T. officially closed its borders to non-residents, with some exceptions.

On Thursday, police said it was investigating yet a third incidence of damage done to the unguarded gate, which sits 10 kilometres from the N.W.T.-B.C. border. Charges have been laid in the first two incidents, police said.

In April, the mayor of Fort Liard, a nearby hamlet, expressed concerns about potential bootlegging of alcohol at the border and then about a week later, RCMP said they stopped five cars in the area and seized a large amount of alcohol and loaded guns.

The territory says the new exit times will allow better flexibility for those needing to travel South while maintaining orders of the Chief Public Health Officer.

It will also avoid territorial staff from being diverted from regular operational responsibilities, it says in the release.

More information on travel restrictions in place related to COVID-19 protective measures can be found on the government's website.