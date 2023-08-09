Highway 5 to Fort Smith closed due to wildfire

Highway 5 in the Northwest Territories, which runs through Wood Buffalo National Park and Fort Smith to the Alberta border, was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a wildfire.

The highway is closed between kilometres 187 and 228 due to "increased fire behaviour," said Wood Buffalo National Park in a Facebook post .

The post says the fire doesn't pose a threat to people or communities right now, and that firefighters are working in the area.

Parks Canada says a wildfire, called Fire 7, crossed the highway at kilometre 220, about 40 kilometres west of Fort Smith, about 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The highway was closed between kilometres 187 and 228, but reopened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Highway 5 closed in the same area again at noon on Wednesday, and there was no estimated time at which the highway would reopen.

The agency says the northwestern edge of Fire 7 is about 25 kilometres from Fort Smith.