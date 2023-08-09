Content
Highway 5 to Fort Smith closed due to wildfire

The highway is closed between kilometres 187 and 228 due to “increased fire behaviour,” says Parks Canada.

A wildfire crossed the highway Tuesday at kilometre 220, about 40 kilometres west of Fort Smith

Aerial photo of fire burning near Pine Lake in Wood Buffalo National Park.
Aerial photo of fire burning near Pine Lake in Wood Buffalo National Park on June 6. Highway 5 was closed between kilometres 187 and 228 on Wednesday due to 'increased fire behaviour,' said Wood Buffalo National Park in a Facebook post.  (David Marsden/Parks Canada)

Highway 5 in the Northwest Territories, which runs through Wood Buffalo National Park and Fort Smith to the Alberta border, was closed Wednesday afternoon due to a wildfire.

The highway is closed between kilometres 187 and 228 due to "increased fire behaviour," said Wood Buffalo National Park in a Facebook post

The post says the fire doesn't pose a threat to people or communities right now, and that firefighters are working in the area. 

Parks Canada says a wildfire, called Fire 7, crossed the highway at kilometre 220, about 40 kilometres west of Fort Smith, about 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The highway was closed between kilometres 187 and 228, but reopened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Highway 5 closed in the same area again at noon on Wednesday, and there was no estimated time at which the highway would reopen.

The agency says the northwestern edge of Fire 7 is about 25 kilometres from Fort Smith.

The territory's highway conditions map has more information on road closures.

