N.W.T. Highway 3 closed after traffic collision

N.W.T. Highway 3 is closed between Yellowknife and Behchoko following an apparent traffic collision.

RCMP at the scene, roughly 70 kilometres from Yellowknife, were advising drivers the road could be closed for one hour or more.

Pictures from the scene show a badly damaged transport truck cab and white passenger vehicle on the side of the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.