North·Breaking

N.W.T. Highway 3 closed after traffic collision

Drivers told road will be closed between Behchoko and Yellowknife for one hour or more

CBC News ·
A badly damaged truck sits on the side of N.W.T. Highway 3. The vehicle appears to have been involved in a collision with a white hatchback. (Jay Legere/CBC)

N.W.T. Highway 3 is closed between Yellowknife and Behchoko following an apparent traffic collision.

RCMP at the scene, roughly 70 kilometres from Yellowknife, were advising drivers the road could be closed for one hour or more.

Pictures from the scene show a badly damaged transport truck cab and white passenger vehicle on the side of the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More to come.

