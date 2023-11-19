Heavy snowfall expected for many N.W.T. communities on Sunday

Heavy snowfall is expected in communities across the Northwest Territories on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings or winter storm warnings for 12 N.W.T. communities.

In Inuvik, up to 20 cm of snow is predicted before it clears up on Sunday evening.

In Yellowknife and the Tlicho Region, snow will start and end later. Environment Canada is predicting approximately 10 to 15 cm of snow starting Sunday evening and carrying on overnight.

In the Dehcho communities of Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River, that warning has been upgraded to a winter storm warning.

Environment Canada cautions that predicted heavy snowfall for the region, combined with winds gusting up to 50 km/h, may "reduce visibilities to near-zero" for parts of Sunday, and is advising people living in the area to avoid all non-essential travel.

Heavy snowfalls of 10 to 15 cm are also expected in Fort Providence, Kakisa, Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte, and Sambaa K'e on Sunday. Snowfall for these communities is expected to start up during the day on Sunday and clear up early in the night.

In Yellowknife, the city is asking residents to avoid driving on Sunday during periods of heavy snowfall when they can, and to travel at slower speeds when they are on the road.

The city has also asked residents to move parked cars off major streets so plows and salting vehicles can clear the roads, and to yield to city vehicles.