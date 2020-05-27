N.W.T. health officials to give weekly COVID-19 update

Officials in the Northwest Territories are holding their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola is set to speak at 2 p.m., and it will be streamed on the CBC North and CBC N.W.T. Facebook pages.

This week, the territorial government announced an additional 500 appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine will open in Yellowknife this week.

The N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority said Monday that appointments are opening up in the capital because of its large population, and will take place from Thursday to Saturday at Centre Square Mall.

The department has also expanded priority groups. Residents who are at least 18 years old can book appointments on a first-come, first-served basis, if they have certain medical conditions .

The N.W.T. is receiving fewer doses of the Moderna vaccine this month than originally expected, due to manufacturing issues at the company's plants. Health officials have been working to adjust the roll-out of the vaccine as a result.

Premier Caroline Cochrane maintained last week that she's still confident the N.W.T. can reach its long-term goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of eligible residents by March.

The Gahcho Kué diamond mine suspended all operations after six workers tested presumptively positive amid an ongoing outbreak at the facility this past weekend.The N.W.T. currently has two active cases of COVID-19 in the territory.