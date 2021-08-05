N.W.T. now has vaccines available in all communites, says acting CPHO

The N.W.T. government says it now has COVID-19 vaccines in every community.

Acting Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Andre Corriveau made the announcement at a media briefing Thursday.

It's part of a push from the territory to get 75 per cent of residents 12 years and up fully vaccinated as the fall approaches, and as the delta variant increasing surfaces across Canada.

"As we can see in many countries … those who are not protected are at higher risk of getting it and passing it on to both vaccinated and unvaccinated," Corriveau said, adding that vaccines are the "best protection" for everyone.

Right now, 71 per cent of the territory's population 12 years and over is fully vaccinated and 76 per cent is partially vaccinated, according to the latest statistics.

As for the territory's total population (all residents, including those too young to receive the vaccine), 60 per cent have been fully vaccinated, while 64 per cent have been partially vaccinated.

Andre Corriveau, acting chief public health officer for the N.W.T. (Katie Toth/CBC)

Anyone wanting to book a shot can make an appointment at their local health centre. For communities that don't have a full time health-care provider, people will be put on a list for the next time one is in town. Health officials said vaccine education is also being provided for those who are hesitant to get the jab.

The territory said the 75 per cent threshold is just the minimum target, and that it's important to get the percentage of fully vaccinated people up before the fall arrives and respiratory illnesses increase.

4th wave could still affect N.W.T.

The N.W.T., which currently has no active cases, could still see more as a fourth wave of COVID-19 is likely in Canada toward the end of summer, Corriveau said.

He said a higher vaccination rate will better protect the communities.

The territory also warns that without the vaccine, the risk of an outbreak in unvaccinated people could increase.

"As we move toward further relaxation of public health measures, it becomes more important than ever to protect yourself against COVID-19," said Julie Green, minister of health and social services, in a written statement earlier on Thursday.

"Getting a vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk, both of severe health outcomes and of being a transmitter of COVID-19. A simple shot can help you protect yourself, your loved ones and your community."