N.W.T. health officials to give update on birthing disruption at Stanton Territorial Hospital

Health Minister Julie Green will join Kim Riles, chief executive officer of the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority, and Jim Antoine, chair of the authority's leadership council, to give an update on obstetrics at Stanton Territorial Hospital at noon.

The media briefing starts at 12 p.m. local time

N.W.T. leaders give update on birthing service disruption in Yellowknife

Territorial leaders will brief media on the temporary disruption of births at the Yellowknife hospital. 0:00

Health officials in the Northwest Territories will give an update at noon on Wednesday about the temporary suspension of birthing services at Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife.

N.W.T. Health Minister Julie Green will be joined by Kim Riles, the chief executive officer of the Health and Social Services Authority, and Jim Antoine of the Health and Social Services Leadership Council.

On Nov. 22, the government announced almost everyone planning to give birth at the hospital between Dec. 10 and Feb. 21 would instead be transferred to Edmonton, because there weren't enough nurses to staff the obstetrics unit.

The closure is expected to cost the N.W.T. government $1,125,000 in transportation and accommodations alone.

