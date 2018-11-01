N.W.T. Health and Infrastructure ministers feel vindicated, plan to stay the course

The Northwest Territories government will continue on with few changes as two embattled cabinet ministers comfortably survived non-confidence votes in the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly Wednesday.

Health Minister Glen Abernethy and Infrastructure Minister Wally Schumann both received enough support to maintain their cabinet positions Wednesday. The motion to remove Abernethy failed by an 11 to 7 margin, while Schumann won the motion against him 12-6.

Both ministers told reporters they feel vindicated by the votes and plan on continuing without changing the way they lead their respective ministries.

"This is a process," Schumann said. "Not everyone is going to agree with me, not everyone in the public is going to agree with me. You've got to realize that in this business you need a thick skin.

"I can't go out and appease everybody, and I certainly ain't going to appease the members on the other side of the house."

For the past month, Schumann's led a staunch defence of how he's handled cancelled resupply barges to Arctic communities. He's maintained throughout that unavoidable delays and extraordinary sea ice is to blame instead of a mistake by people within his department.

By Wednesday's non-confidence vote, he'd convinced more than enough regular MLAs that he didn't deserve to lose his job over it.

"The regular members decided they wanted to bring this on the floor of the house," Schumann said. "Everyone got to have their say and the public knows where we clearly stand on these issues."

I'm sorry. It's so frustrating, and they deserve better. - Health Minister Glen Abernethy

Abernethy, meanwhile, said he respects concerns regular MLAs and the auditor general brought forward about the Child in Family Services division. He apologized to families and children during his speech on the floor, and repeated that apology afterwards.

"I made a promise to kids," he said. "I talked to families and I talked to kids and said 'I'm going to work hard, I'm going to help bring this around, I'm going to help make change.

"I'm incredibly frustrated that we haven't made the progress that I wanted to see and what they wanted to see," he said. "I'm sorry. It's so frustrating, and they deserve better."

The foundation is now in place to make the necessary changes, he said, and he's committed to seeing it through.

"We've got the core foundation in place, that's going to be essential to make these profound changes," he said. "If we hadn't done this core work, there would be no ability to turn this ship and we've done [that work]."

Heated debate, but no change

Wednesday's debate became heated at times with Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson giving the most succinct appeal to oust Abernethy. He told the legislature "he couldn't look [himself] in the mirror" if he didn't support the motion.

"Shame on those who don't," he said, "I don't know how they sleep at night."

Kam Lake MLA Kieron Testart says a combination of regular MLAs changing their votes on the floor of the Legislative Assembly and cabinet voting as a bloc doomed the non-confidence motions. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Kam Lake MLA Kieron Testart made the motion to oust Schumann and vocally supported removing Abernethy. Seeing those votes fail was "disappointing" but he said he stands by his decisions.

"It can be disappointing when we have a disposition behind closed doors that changes on the floor," Testart said. "It's not the first time it happened, it's disappointing every time it happens. I think members need to be consistent."

He felt that the motions failed largely because some regular MLAs changed their votes during the debate and said he believes Premier Bob McLeod told cabinet to vote to maintain the status quo — no matter their personal feelings on either minister.

Infrastructure Minister Schumann said that this is not true and he was free to vote as he chose, while Health Minister Abernethy said he respects cabinet solidarity, without directly answering whether he was ordered to vote a certain way.

People who want that level of accountability, they know who stood up in support of those motions. - Kam Lake MLA Kieron Testart

Despite his disappointment, neither non-confidence motion was a waste of time, Testart said.

"It's valuable to our constituents," he said. "When our citizens keep seeing the same results and government is never pressed on these results, I think it's demoralizing and keeps people from the polls.

"It keeps people from participating in their democracy if they think their representatives are incapable of change," he said. "People who want that level of accountability, they know who stood up in support of those motions."

The fall session of the legislature wraps up Thursday.