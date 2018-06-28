Laptop containing N.W.T. residents' health info stolen in Ottawa

A laptop containing health information on people living in the Northwest Territories was stolen from a vehicle in Ottawa, according to a news release from the territory's health department.

The laptop held comprehensive health data on patients in the N.W.T. and their health history. The computer was stolen from a locked vehicle in Ottawa on May 9.

The computer's data wasn't encrypted, according to the government. But it had a strong login password and there isn't anything to suggest someone outside the government has actually accessed the data.

The data included names of patients, their birth dates, home community and health-care numbers. Some patient's data may have included their history of infectious disease, health conditions, immunization status and lab test results.

The information was gathered legally under the Public Health Act and was to be used for statistical analysis on the health of people living in the territory, the release states. It did not say what the laptop was doing in Ottawa or why it was left in a vehicle.

The government says it does not know how many people's health information was contained on the laptop.

Though it's been nearly two months since the breach, the government is making people aware of this information now because it took the territory's health privacy officer a month to complete her investigation.

Another breach of patient data

The Northwest Territories health system has a history of breaching patient privacy.

Between April 2016 and March 2017, Elaine Keenan-Bengts, the territory's Information and Privacy Commissioner investigated eight files under the Health Information Act, including three breaches of patient data.

In her latest annual report, Keenan-Bengts noted health information custodians were "far from compliant" with the Health Information Act.

One of those cases involved dozens of patients in Inuvik whose health records were compromised.

In 2014, a doctor at Stanton Hospital in Yellowknife lost a USB drive containing names, health care numbers and personal medical information for more than 4,000 patients. That same year, the Health Department mailed 195 health care cards to the wrong address due to a spreadsheet sorting error.

Encryption missed

All devices supported by the government's Technology Services Centre are supposed to be encrypted, the news release states. But the laptop stolen in Ottawa was a new device. In this case the encryption process either failed or was missed.

All of the other laptops and tablets have been checked and technical support staff are following up with any laptops that aren't connected to the system.

Officials with the territorial government are scheduled to provide an update later Thursday afternoon.