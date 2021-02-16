N.W.T. health authority expands COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Appointments for second doses of the Moderna vaccine are now available by appointment for people who received their first dose in Yellowknife between Jan. 7-17 and Jan. 18-22.

In a news release Tuesday, the authority asked people to book based on their designated date range. If you've received a dose that is not in that date range, you will be turned away, and asked to check back at a later date.

Vaccination appointments in Yellowknife are now expanded for first doses to a wider priority population group, including people with mild or controlled disease. Residents who have one or more of the following chronic medical conditions are eligible:

Lung disease.

Heart disease.

Hypertension (high blood pressure).

Diabetes.

Kidney disease.

Liver disease.

Dementia.

Stroke.

Residents who are immunocompromised, are over 60 years old, obese, living with intellectual or physical disabilities, caregivers, or travelling outside the N.W.T. for any medical reason on or before Mar. 31, are also eligible.

Anyone over the age of 18 who has an approval letter from the chief medical health officer can also book for a first appointment.

As well, N.W.T. resident workers in the following categories are eligible, with company identification:

Mine workers who work with and stay in the same facility overnight with workers from outside the N.W.T. while at camp.

Medevac pilots or flight crew.

Winter road support staff who interact directly with staff from outside the N.W.T.

Canadian Armed Forces members.

Taxi drivers.

Isolation centre staff.

The health authority also added dates for vaccinations in Łútselk'e, Kakisa and Enterprise. The most up-to-date information can be found on its website.

An additional 1,500 appointments between Feb. 15 and 20 to get the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were opened up for priority populations in Yellowknife late last week.

Despite delays with receiving the Moderna vaccine, the premier has said she's still confident the territory will achieve its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible adult population in the N.W.T.