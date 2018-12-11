Fort McPherson elects new mayor, votes to lift beer and wine restrictions

Two N.W.T. communities have new mayors after elections in six municipalities Monday, while three mayors managed to survive re-election bids.

Elections for mayor and councillors took place in Fort McPherson, Fort Providence, Fort Resolution, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, and Ulukhaktok on Monday.

In Fort McPherson, residents also voted to lift beer and wine restrictions in a plebiscite.

Council candidates in Aklavik, Enterprise, and Tuktoyaktuk were acclaimed.

Fort McPherson

William Koe was elected mayor of Fort McPherson with 133 votes to 97 for Vasilios (Bill) Prodromidis. Incumbent mayor Elizabeth Vittrekwa did not seek re-election.

Eight councillors were elected in the hamlet: Ashtyn McLeod, Shaylene Blake, Joyce M. Blake, Sierra Daley, Ruby McDonald, Dennis Wright, Robert Greenland, and Lawrence Firth.

Fort McPherson residents also voted 165 'yes' to 65 'no' on a liquor plebsicite.

Voters were asked if they support removing "all liquor restrictions relating to beer and wine within the boundaries of Fort McPherson," as well as adding a provision allowing "a person authorized by the Fort McPherson hamlet council to bring into the restricted area a quantity of spirits in excess of the prescribed maximum for weddings, community events or special occasions."

The hamlet must now make an application to the territorial government to lift the restrictions, and it must be approved in the territory's legislative assembly.

Fort Providence

In Fort Providence, Danny Beaulieu unseated former mayor Sam Gargan, who was seeking re-election. Beaulieu received 162 votes to Gargan's 79.

Ronald Bonnetrouge, Linda Croft, James Ben Bonnetrouge, and Shirley Gargan were elected to council.

Fort Resolution

In Fort Resolution, councillors Brandie Miersch and Angela McKay were re-elected, while Elizabeth Ann McKay was elected to round out the three-person council.

Paulatuk

Paulatuk mayor Ray Ruben Sr. was re-elected on Monday, receiving 63 votes to 41 for challenger Angus Green.

Donna Ruben, Kelly Ruben, Michael Green, and Millie Thrasher were elected to council.

Sachs Harbour

In Sachs Harbour, Floyd Lennie was re-elected as mayor, receiving 27 votes to challenger Norman Anikina's 11.

Anikina was acclaimed to council, along with Mariah Lucas and Kyle Wolki.

Ulukhaktok

Mayor Laverna Klengenberg was re-elected, defeating challenger Jack Akhiatak 106 votes to 24.

Annie Goose, Margaret Kanayok, Sadie Joss, and David Kuptana were elected to council. Kuptana received just a single vote more than challenger Danny Gallant.