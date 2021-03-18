Habitat for Humanity NWT plans 2 new home builds

Habitat for Humanity in the Northwest Territories is planning two projects this year — a new build in Yellowknife and one in Behchokǫ̀.

A $75,000 donation from Yellowknife's Elks lodge is helping the organization fund the projects.

Robert Charpentier is the treasurer for Habitat for Humanity NWT and he says this donation makes all the difference.

"That's a big amount of money, which we really need. We're in the process of trying to do two builds this year. It's going to be a massive help to us in accomplishing those two builds," he said.

The organization is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in the N.W.T. and is grateful for the generosity the Elks Lodge has provided over the years, he said.

Elks Lodge was the first organization to fund Habitat for Humanity NWT by giving seed money to help set it up and get it running, said Charpentier.

It's because of this funding, along with the assistance of the NWT Housing Corporation and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation that they can take on two builds this year — and it's a first.

"We've never done two in one year before," Charpentier said. "They're also providing funding that will allow us to make that happen."

The lot where Habitat for Humanity NWT will put one of its two builds this year. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

A building lot has been donated by the city of Yellowknife on 28 Spence Road and they are in early discussions with the Tłı̨chǫ community of Behchokǫ̀ to get a second lot.

They hope to start the build in July. They will be modular homes rather than the usual stick built.

This will give them an opportunity to build faster and it will also limit the number of volunteers that will be needed on site, he said.

"We'll still need volunteers. There's things that they can do, like landscape, help build a deck.... We will be looking for volunteers when that time comes, hopefully closer to the end of the summer."

Once the funding is secure, advertising and marketing will begin to find families that are eligible to partner with them.