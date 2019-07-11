N.W.T. Greens choose Yellowknife lawyer Paul Falvo as candidate

The Green Party of the Northwest Territories has chosen Yellowknife lawyer Paul Falvo as its candidate.

Now the all major parties that typically run candidates in the N.W.T. — except for the NDP — have named those that will represent them in the upcoming federal election.

Falvo beat William Gagnon, a green building specialist at Ecology North, an N.W.T. environment conservation organization, on Wednesday for the Green Party nomination.

A Yellowknife resident since 2001, Falvo has worked as a criminal defence lawyer for about 12 years and practises in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

This isn't Falvo's first foray into politics — he previously served two terms on Yellowknife's city council, receiving the most votes of any council candidate in the 2009 municipal election.

Falvo says his top three priorities for the North are climate change, food security and justice reform.

Yanik D'Aigle, known to some as the 'bowtie banker,' is running for the Conservative Party of Canada in the N.W.T. (Northwest Territories Conservative Party/Facebook)

The Conservative Party of Canada has picked Yanik D'Aigle as its candidate for the Northwest Territories.

D'Aigle, known to some as the "bowtie banker" for his flamboyant neckwear, works at the Royal Bank of Canada in Yellowknife.

He has served on the executive committees of the Yellowknife Rotary Club and the NWT Chamber of Commerce, and sat on the board of the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

If elected, says D'Aigle, he would try to strike GST from home heating bills and work to repeal carbon pricing.

He says he is also "looking to be part of the team that will enable the residents of the N.W.T. to keep all of the royalties generated from mineral resources in the N.W.T.," according to his candidate Facebook page.

Luke Quinlan will represent the People's Party of Canada in the upcoming federal election. (People's Party of Canada - NWT/Facebook)

Maxime Bernier's new People's Party of Canada is fielding Luke Quinlan as its candidate in the territory.

Quinlan did not immediately respond to requests for information. According to his Facebook page, he lives in Yellowknife and is the owner and founder of Quinlan Technologies Inc., a home and business security and surveillance company.

Incumbent Michael McLeod went unchallenged for the Liberal nomination. He is seeking a second term as MP for the Northwest Territories. (Avery Zingel/CBC)

Liberal MP Michael McLeod will run again for his party in the 2019 race.

The first-term MP was acclaimed as the party's candidate in January. In 2015, he won the sole N.W.T. seat in Parliament from NDP incumbent Dennis Bevington.

Voters across Canada head to the polls on October 21.