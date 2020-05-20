Work for the N.W.T. government? You could be working from home for a while

The N.W.T. government has released its back-to-work plan for its employees — and most of them won't be heading into the office anytime soon.

The plan for the "re-occupation of physical worksites," distributed Friday, details what's in store for the government's nearly 6,000 employees, as the territory gradually lifts restrictions on public gatherings.

"Employees will not return all at once," the introduction to the plan reads. "The [territorial government] intends to approach the return of employees slowly and prudently, in order to ensure it is done right."

The territory is currently in Phase 1 of its "Emerging Wisely" plan, which permits non-essential workers to reoccupy office buildings to a maximum of 10 people per floor.

It also allows for the reopening of museums, summer camps, beaches, schools, libraries, and territorial park day-use areas, many of which are staffed with government workers.

According to the plan, a minimal number of employees that "provide direct support" for those operations may return to their workplaces to bring those services back to life — but it notes that "in many cases, the return of ALL employees in a work unit will not be required."

Consideration MUST be given to employees' personal situations, including childcare. - Returning to the Worksite plan

The same goes for those government services that have shuttered physical offices during the pandemic; managers will have to assess whether those services can be provided virtually — if not, the offices can only reopen when "all physical distancing and safety procedures" are followed.

In deciding which employees will be asked to return, managers will have to weigh factors like an employee's skill and productivity at home. Weight will also be given to their "personal situation," the plan says.

"Consideration MUST be given to employees' personal situations including childcare situations, high risk or immune-compromised, mental health, sick or self-isolating," it reads.

All returning employees alike must complete individual risk assessments, and supervisors must complete one for their office. Though they won't be evaluated by the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission, they do need to be made available for spot inspections.

Workers will also have to deal with everyday inconveniences, like limiting elevator trips to a single person at a time, and shared spaces, like kitchens and lounges, will have seating removed to make sure a maximum occupancy is never knowingly exceeded.

Most workers stay home

But for the rest of the territorial government's employees, nothing much will change.

"Individuals are to continue to work from home if doing so does not interrupt the services they provide, or if minor adjustments can be made to their work from home situation in order to remedy any interruptions," the plan reads.

"Our primary goal is not to maximize the number of employees returning to on-site work environments … but to ensure the continued safety of our employees."

The plan says employees will continue to work from home even as the territory moves into Phase 2, expected mid-July, when offices are permitted up to 25 people per floor and dine-in restaurants, theatres, and indoor day programs can reopen.

Beyond Phase 2, the plan has nothing to say. It contains no mention of Phase 3, which could come as early as July, and which limits office space occupancy to 50 people per floor.