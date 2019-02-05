N.W.T. gov't, union have new collective agreement

After a years-long dispute that nearly resulted in a general strike in February, the Northwest Territories government and the union representing about 4,000 of its employees have a new collective agreement.

The five year deal, which is back-dated to April 1, 2016, incorporates the outcomes of binding arbitration and other elements agreed to by both parties, according to a government news release Monday afternoon.

"Negotiating a new collective agreement can be difficult under ideal conditions. The current fiscal and economic environment provided additional challenges," Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod stated in the release. "I would like to thank Vince Ready for his work in helping to resolve the outstanding issues."

To avert a government-wide strike, the Union of Northern Workers and the territorial government agreed they would adopt as binding the recommendations of mediator Vince Ready.

The government has now received Ready's report, and says it will follow up with the Union of Northern Workers to "discuss implementation of the new collective agreement."

According to the press release, the deal has no wage increases for the first two years, but includes a retroactive 1.6 per cent increase dated April 1, 2018, followed by another 2.3 per cent hike effective April 1, 2019 and a 2.5 per cent increase in 2020. The government's previous wage offer included no increases for the first two years, followed by a 1.4 per cent increase in 2018 and 2019, and a 1.7 per cent increase in 2020.

In his report, Ready says it would be an "understatement" to say negotiations were "challenging and, at times, contentious." He says both parties "worked diligently" during mediation to resolve their differences, but that talks stalled "mainly over certain job security issues, the term of the agreement and economic increases."

The deal also includes: