N.W.T.'s new barges to reduce shipping costs, environmental risks

The Northwest Territories government says four new barges that arrived in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., this week will reduce both shipping costs and the environmental risks associated with transporting fuel by river and sea.

The barges are 90 meters long and 19 meters wide. Each can carry more than three million litres of fuel, along with deck cargo. This will allow them to deliver a year's worth of fuel and supplies to each community in one trip instead of the current two, says a territorial government official.

"Every time we make a delivery it has an operational cost associated with it," said John Vandenberg, an assistant deputy minister with the Department of Infrastructure. "So if we can do half as many deliveries ... that's a great improvement."

The barges will bring the N.W.T. closer to meeting the Transport Canada requirement for shipping fuel that applies to the rest of Canada.

"Right now, the regulations across Canada require the movement of petroleum products in double-hulled barges in all waters," said Vandenberg. "However, on the Mackenzie River there is an amendment which allows ... petroleum products to be moved in single-hull barges, but that will change in the future."

Though they can carry 50 per cent more fuel than the current double-hulled barges when on the ocean, the new barges will have the same 1.5 million-litre capacity as the older barges on the Mackenzie River because of its much shallower depths.

Vandenberg said, though most of the shipping for this season has been completed, the barges will be used this year to carry fuel from a tanker near Tuktoyaktuk to the community.

The independent territorial government agency that manages the barge resupply, Marine Transportation Services (MTS), had only two double-hulled barges. It is currently transforming a single-hulled barge into a double-hulled which, once completed, will leave MTS with a fleet of seven double-hulled barges.

Vandenberg said though total costs have yet to be calculated, the four new barges came in at, or under, the $26 million budget for the project. The federal government provided 75 per cent of that funding under a program aimed at protecting the marine environment.

The barges were built by the Chinese company Nanjing Jinling Shipyard Co. Ltd., which won the contract over three other companies that bid on it, according to the government.

The barges were transported from Shanghai on the deck of a specially-designed ship and travelled more than 7,500 kilometres across the Pacific Ocean and through the Bering Strait.

In a sheltered deep water bay 381 kilometres from Tuktoyaktuk, the ship partially submerged itself to allow the barges to float off its deck. Tugs pulled the barges across the shallower approaches to Tuktoyaktuk.