N.W.T. government working to recover orders of defective KN95 masks

The government of the N.W.T. is working with community governments and others to recall and replace orders of KN95 safety masks meant to protect against COVID-19.

The masks are defective, and should not be used for protection from COVID-19. They are subject to a recall order by Health Canada.

In a news release Friday, the government said the masks were ordered in bulk to distribute to local community and Indigenous governments.

"The recalled KN95 masks in the orders are made by several overseas manufacturers," the news release states. "They have been recalled by Health Canada because they do not meet the 95 per cent filtration specifications for medical respirators in Canada."

The recall was issued on May 11, after the territory had already ordered them. Shipments of the masks have already arrived in communities, and they cannot be used for medical or industrial purposes.

The government is working on replacements.

The press release did not state how many masks were ordered, at what cost, or if the territory would be able to recover any related costs.