Portfolios announced for N.W.T.'s new cabinet ministers

The N.W.T.'s newest batch of cabinet ministers have their marching orders, as Premier Caroline Cochrane announced cabinet assignments Tuesday morning in a news release.

Cabinet ministers were chosen by their fellow MLAs on Oct. 24, following Premier Cochrane's election and speeches outlining their credentials and cases for the job.

Here are the assignments for each new minister:

Paulie Chinna (Sahtu MLA): Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, Housing, Minister Responsible for Homelessness;

Katrina Nokelby (Great Slave): Minister of Infrastructure, Industry, Tourism and Investment, Minister Responsible for the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission;

R.J. Simpson (Hay River North): Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, Minister Responsible for the Public Utilities Board, Government House Leader;

Diane Thom (Inuvik Boot Lake): Deputy Premier, Minister of Health and Social Services, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Minister Responsible for People with Disabilities;

Shane Thompson (Nahendeh): Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Lands, Minister Responsible for Youth, Minister Responsible for Seniors;

Caroline Wawzonek (Yellowknife South): Minister of Finance, Justice.

Premier Cochrane herself will take on the ministries of Executive and Indigenous Affairs.

Ministers will officially assume the responsibilities of their portfolio at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.