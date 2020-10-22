N.W.T. gov't funds lost to phishing scam recouped, says RCMP

The N.W.T. RCMP's Financial Crimes Unit thwarted an elaborate cyber-phishing scheme targeting the territory's government last month after it was duped into handing over an undisclosed amount of money.

In a news release Wednesday, police say a fraudster was able to hack a government vendor and get a hold of a list of the company's invoices, including one from the territory.

The fraudster then created a fake website and email addresses that were very similar to the actual company and its employees. A fake invoice was then sent to the government that matched a legitimate outstanding one, requesting that it be paid it to a different financial institution than usual.

The government paid the invoice but soon discovered the ruse and contacted the RCMP who were able to recover the money.

The RCMP said it was able to do so because the fraud was reported to them quickly. Police say no charges have been laid and its investigation continues.

In a statement, RCMP Staff Sgt. Dean Riou said this case is not an isolated incident in the N.W.T.

"Phishing scams are on the rise across Canada, including in the North," he said. "This incident serves as a reminder to diligently check the email address and credentials of any entity requesting payment from you or your business."

How phishing scams work

The RCMP said a phishing scam is when someone sends an email that looks legitimate from a recognizable institution like a bank or well-known company. The email will typically say something like you need to update your account or your tax refund is ready. The email will also ask you for personal or financial information.

How to protect yourself

The RCMP's financial crimes unit offered the following tips:

Watch out for invoices using the name of legitimate companies. Scammers will use real company names to make the invoices seem authentic. Make sure you inspect invoices thoroughly before you make a payment.

Compile a list of companies your business uses to help employees know which contacts are real and which aren't.

Always verify that the organization you're dealing with is legitimate before you take any other action.

Verify carefully email addresses and web domain names for any online payments.

If you suspect fraud, the Yellowknife RCMP asks that you call 867-669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.