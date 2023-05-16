Network outage takes down N.W.T. gov't website, email
The N.W.T. government's website went down Tuesday due to a network outage.
Updates on wildfire situation still being posted to social media
Government websites showed an "under maintenance sign."
The issue is also impacting email and phones, the government confirmed.
That includes email for Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer assigned to the Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation wildfire.
Westwick said members of the public looking for information can call him at 867-688-0958.
NWT Fire is still posting updates to their Facebook page.