Network outage takes down N.W.T. gov't website, email

The N.W.T. government's website went down Tuesday due to a network outage.

Government websites showed an "under maintenance sign."

The issue is also impacting email and phones, the government confirmed.

That includes email for Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer assigned to the Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation wildfire.

Westwick said members of the public looking for information can call him at 867-688-0958.

NWT Fire is still posting updates to their Facebook page.