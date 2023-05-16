Content
Network outage takes down N.W.T. gov't website, email

The N.W.T. government's website went down Tuesday due to a network outage.

Updates on wildfire situation still being posted to social media

A screenshot of a website that is under maintenance.
Attempts to visit N.W.T. government websites returned an "under maintenance" notification Tuesday. (CBC)

Government websites showed an "under maintenance sign."

The issue is also impacting email and phones, the government confirmed.

That includes email for Mike Westwick, a wildfire information officer assigned to the Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation wildfire.

Westwick said members of the public looking for information can call him at 867-688-0958.

NWT Fire is still posting updates to their Facebook page.

