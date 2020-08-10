N.W.T. government announces 2 new grants for post-secondary students

The government of the Northwest Territories is announcing two new grants for all post-secondary students accessing full-time student financial assistance benefits in the upcoming academic year.

The grants were announced in a news release Monday by the Minister of Education, Culture and Employment (ECE) R.J. Simpson as part of the territorial government's COVID-19 economic relief measures.

The two taxable grants are aimed at helping students transition to online learning amid the pandemic by helping them with the costs of technology, equipment and internet services, it states the release.

The first is a one-time technology grant, providing $750 toward helping out with the cost of technology equipment (printers, scanners, computers, tablets, etc.).

The second is an additional $100 per month for the 2020-21 school year, assisting with additional costs such as internet fees, said the release.

"ECE is committed to ensuring N.W.T. students/residents do not experience any additional stresses as they pursue their post-secondary education," said Simpson in the release.

Students can find out more information and apply for funding on the department's student financial assistance page or by calling 1-800-661-0793.