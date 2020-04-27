N.W.T. government to release its reopening plan this afternoon

The Northwest Territories government is set to announce its plan for reopening the territory as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "Emerging Wisely Plan" will "outline the path to eased public health restrictions across our territory," a media advisory reads. The territory's reopening plan comes weeks after southern provinces like Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba began talks of reopening their economies.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola, Premier Caroline Cochrane, and Health Minister Diane Thom will present the plan at a news conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. MT.

CBC North will carry the news conference live on our website, and on the CBC NWT Facebook page.

The plan has been in the works since at least late April. The territory has not had an active case of COVID-19 since April 20, when the N.W.T. government declared all confirmed cases recovered.

Since the onset of the outbreak, the N.W.T. has had five cases of COVID-19, with the last one being reported more than a month ago on April 5.

State of emergency expires today

Tuesday is also the day that existing state of emergency and emergency public health order declarations in the territory expire. The minister of municipal and community affairs — Cochrane — and Minister Thom have the ability to extend the orders by another two weeks.

The media advisory does not indicate whether or not the declarations will be extended, though Cochrane hinted last week in an interview that it may be extended as public health restrictions are lifted.