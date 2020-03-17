N.W.T. chief public health officer advises cancelling mass gatherings

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Northwest Territories government is advising the crenellation of all gatherings that could reach 50 or more people.

Grocery stores and large retail stores, such as Canadian Tire and Walmart, are exempt from the recommendation, but hand washing and social distancing is encouraged at these locations.

There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the N.W.T. as of 3:30 p.m. MT Tuesday.

"Large gatherings are a significant source of spread," reads a news release from the office of the chief public health officer issued Tuesday.

"Taking action to limit large gatherings will help protect all Northwest Territories residents — and especially the elderly and other vulnerable populations."

At gatherings of less than 50 people, the chief public health officer is advising that the following special measures be taken in order to be considered safe:

Ensure that people can be kept two metres apart;

Make an adequate supply of hygiene material available (soap, hand sanitizer, paper towel, running water and waste disposal);

Direct anyone who isn't feeling well to stay home;

And increase the cleaning and disinfecting of commonly used surfaces.

"Remember: hosting gatherings outdoors is always safer," reads the release.

The territorial government says businesses should take steps to limit the number of people on site at any given time. It's strongly encouraging employees and customers to keep a distance of two metres between themselves and others, including in line-ups.

The government says people who feel sick should not attend gatherings of any size.