Territorial election in N.W.T. still set for Oct. 3 despite wildfires, evacuations

The clerk of the N.W.T. Legislative Assembly says the territorial government would have to navigate multiple pieces of legislation to change the date of the next general election.

On Monday, Premier Caroline Cochrane suggested a potential change in date for the October election, in response to thousands of N.W.T. residents currently fleeing wildfires.

Clerk Glen Rutland told CBC News on Tuesday that "would require a legislative amendment," something that's not so simple.

"In a condensed period of time, there would be unanimous consent required, because it would require variance of the rules," he said.

How quickly the Legislative Assembly could introduce a bill to amend, debate and pass such legislation remains unclear.

The nomination period for the election is planned to begin Sept. 4.

Stephen Dunbar, the chief electoral officer of Elections NWT, told CBC News the organization continues to aim for Oct. 3 as the election date.

Members 'directly impacted' by evacuations, MLA says

The premier's desire to focus on fires, not an election, is shared by others. Caitlin Cleveland, MLA for Kam Lake, says the conversation hasn't even occurred yet between caucus members.

"The only conversation we've entered into is whether to delay sessions," she told CBC News. "Numerous members are directly impacted by the evacuations."

With Yellowknife declaring a state of emergency Monday, the premier's final session has been delayed to Aug. 21.

The N.W.T. has seen other organizations enact delays, including Aurora College, where the fall semester was pushed back after Fort Smith's evacuation Sunday.

Cleveland had no comment when asked about the feasibility of a candidate beginning a campaign less than a month from now.