N.W.T. gov't announces $1.583M in COVID-19 support funding for sport organizations

The government of the Northwest Territories announced the distribution of $1.583 million in COVID-19 emergency support funding for sport organizations on Thursday.

In a news release, the government said the funding comes from a partnership with the federal government, through the Department of Canadian Heritage's emergency support fund for cultural, heritage and sport organizations.

"The funding is being used to ensure the continuation of sport and recreation program operations across the N.W.T.," reads the release.

The Department of Municipal and Community Affairs distributed the funding for sport and recreation programs in the amounts of:

$721,289 to 33 community governments

$633,860 to 29 territorial sport organizations

$228,351 to territorial and regional sport and recreation non-government organizations.

The funding was distributed in September, the release said, and is going toward outdoor events, upgrades to outdoor sport and recreation areas, more program offerings, extra staff, online programming, and cleaning and protective equipment.

"This funding will be supporting important programs that directly impact the physical and mental health of all N.W.T. residents," Paulie Chinna, minister of municipal and community affairs, is quoted as saying in the release.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault said in the release that the federal government is proud of these investments.

"Participation in sport improves physical health and contributes to better mental health and resilience. This is especially important now as we navigate this pandemic," said Guilbeault.