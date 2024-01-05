Vaccinations encouraged as N.W.T. sees peak levels of flu infections

Public health officials are encouraging people in the Northwest Territories to get their flu shot as cases of the virus rise.

During the last week of December, the Northwest Territories had 47 confirmed cases of influenza and eight hospitalizations.

That number has continued to climb, said Dr. Andre Corriveau, acting chief public health officer for the Northwest Territories.

"We're now at over 167 reported cases," he said Friday. "And I just want to highlight that this is the tip of the iceberg, because it's really the most sick people who bother to go in and get tested."

"You probably have a much larger number of people who just stay home and you know deal with it," Corriveau said. "We're up to close to 40 people who've been hospitalized with influenza."

Corriveau said this year's numbers are about double what they were at this time last year.

"It basically fluctuates from year to year, and also the peaks occur at different times," he said. "Right now, we seem to be at a peak level with regard to influenza."

Meanwhile, data shows the flu shot rate is currently low, Corriveau said.

"Our data is not necessarily up to date, but I was told it was probably about 30 per cent for people over 65, and then around 20 per cent for the general public, which is fairly low compared to other years," he said. "So we're encouraging people to to think about it."

"It's never too late to get your flu shot."

Corriveau said he thinks vaccine fatigue after COVID-19 may be a cause for the low uptake.

Meanwhile, Corriveau said the number of cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which is a common virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms, haven't been rising as quickly as flu cases.

However, he said, "there's a new strain circulating in many other parts of the continent" that public health officials are expecting to arrive in the territory due to Christmas travel.

There is a new RSV vaccine available, and while it seems effective, it's not yet covered by public funds.

"I haven't been part of discussions about where things are at with regard to whether it might be get funded in the future," he said.

In an email, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority said more than 4,500 doses of flu and COVID vaccines were administered between Oct. 16 and Nov. 18.

It also added 320 extra appointments in December because of demand for the vaccine. That demand appears to have tapered off in January, said spokesperson David Maguire.

"Speaking with front-line clinic staff, anecdotally, demand has waned and there is no longer a high volume of calls for flu shot appointments as there was in December," Maguire wrote in an email Friday.

He added some people who booked appointments before the break may still be waiting for theirs.