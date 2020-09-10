'We see you': N.W.T. officials say they're working to address flood crisis

Northwest Territories officials say the government will keep working with communities in the recovery process when the flooding subsides.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and Paulie Chinna, minister of Municipal and Community Affairs and minister responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation, issued a joint statement Tuesday morning.

"As soon as it is safe to do so, [NWT Housing Corporation] staff will travel to affected communities to meet with residents to discuss their needs and how the GNWT can provide support," the statement reads in part.

That includes making Housing Corp. units available where possible, the statement said. It also said the Emergency Management Organization "has been activated" and will continue to monitor and work with communities to address emergency needs, like evacuation shelters, "on an ongoing, real time basis."

WATCH | Helicopter footage shows flood waters in N.W.T. communities:

Aerial views of Fort Simpson, Jean Marie River after flooding forces evacuations CBC News North 3:23 Floods, caused by spring river break-up on the Liard and Mackenzie Rivers, have forced residents of the N.W.T. communities of Fort Simpson and Jean Marie River to evacuate. CBC's Eden Maury surveyed both communities from the air on May 10. 3:23

Hundreds of people fled their homes in Jean Marie River and Fort Simpson, N.W.T., as flood waters rose in recent days. Homes in Jean Marie River have also been damaged by water and contaminated with fuel after the Mackenzie River flooded that community of about 75 people over the weekend, according to the community's chief.

Some people are staying with relatives or friends elsewhere, others are camping out on higher ground and waiting for the water to recede.

"Affected communities and residents, we see you, we know you are struggling, and we are going to do everything we can to ensure that you are safe and have the supports you need," the statement said.

"We recognize that many of our residents are under a significant amount of stress and our thoughts are with them during this challenging time.

"As the flooding situations are an active and changing situation, please remember to follow the advice and recommendation of your leaders and emergency responders. Stay calm and support each other, we will get through this."