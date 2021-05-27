N.W.T. flood victims, coping on their own, still have questions for government

As sirens signalled residents in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., to evacuate, Beth Hudson was on the move. She was told to head to the hill, which is where she went.

"Right away I was hit by this feeling of like, 'Oh no.'"

Hudson expected to find canvas wall tents already set up. Instead, no emergency infrastructure had been prepared. She was compelled to help in what ways she could, volunteering to help people access shelter, food, and water.

"Ultimately I was just thinking, like, how can I be of assistance? There must be official people stepping into these roles soon. There must be."

Beth Hudson is a volunteer living in Fort Simpson. She's been trying to help community members navigate complicated assistance programs, but wants more clarity and transparency. (John Van Dusen/CBC)

Nearly three weeks after flooding forced some 700 people from their homes, many people in the community are still displaced, some staying with friends and family, and others in an improvised "tent city."

Not everybody has access to running water and heating as they wait for repairs.

'I just want answers for our people'

Eventually, more people did step up, but Hudson said she still feels defeated.

She's still taking calls from community members "who just simply couldn't make sense of what was being put out there."

Residents are hoping to tap into disaster assistance funding offered through the government of Northwest Territories, but most are left in the dark about how that funding can be used. While Hudson tries to relay information passed down by officials, it's challenging to find answers.

"I just want answers for people," she said. "I want there to be transparency and I want there to be accountability."

Tents on the hill in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., on May 17, 2021. (Loren McGinnis)

On Tuesday, a briefing on the territory's flood response left some MLAs puzzled.

"If we're not getting answers here, I hate to think what it's like for folks on the ground," said Frame Lake MLA Kevin O'Reilly.

Would Yellowknife receive the same treatment?

A sinking feeling ran through Dennis Nelner as he used his shoulder to shove the door open to his Fort Simpson home. He soon realized that the property he had poured his earnings into was extensively damaged.

He took pictures of the water crested inside his home, hoping that insurance would help cover the costs. He found out he didn't qualify, because he didn't pay the premium for flood insurance.

He wondered why people would opt to pay more in already high insurance costs, given the last major flood in the community was in 1963, which was before Nelner was born.

Now, many are "totally dependent on the government to come through for us," he said.

The disaster assistance program requires residents to pay out of pocket for repairs, then they would be able to apply for reimbursement. However, Nelner is not so sure most people will be able to afford those costs up front, especially given the soaring cost of lumber and building supplies .

Ice still littered the community of Fort Simpson days after the town was inundated with water from the Mackenzie River. (Mario De Ciccio/CBC)

"I don't have a huge savings account," he said. "Nobody around here does."

Nelner questioned whether residents in Yellowknife or Hay River would receive the same treatment if they experienced an environmental disaster.

"Just because we're in a small, rural northern community — primarily Indigenous communities — we can be ignored?" Nelner asked.

"We're one of the most advanced G8 countries in the world and we're just going to let our people live like refugees?"

'I seen some of our Elders cry'

In Jean Marie River, which suffers its own extensive flooding, Malania Norwegian said she's one of the "fortunate ones." Her home is not extensively damaged like those of her relatives, friends, and community members.

Close relatives have been staying in canvas tents, with children that have health disorders, like autism and asthma. Norwegian hopes they'll have a permanent place to care for their children before winter comes.

"I wonder how long this is going to take," she said.

A shed, lifted by flood waters, sits in the trees in Jean Marie River. (Anna Desmarais/CBC)

Norwegian isn't waiting for the government to step in — she told community members that if they do that, "they'll be waiting forever." So she's encouraging them to repair where they can.

Since the flood, Norwegian said she has been hurting for her people, community.

"I seen some of our Elders cry," she said.

While she was sitting outside the hotel in Fort Providence, where residents of Jean Marie River evacuees were placed, Norwegian an elderly woman sobbed and told her "I have no home."

Norwegian tries to remain positive. "Our heart is still beating," she said. She and others hold fire feeding ceremonies to heal. Her family tries to repair things where they can.

"I wish I had a million dollars and could just give everybody what they need to live," she said. "But it's not working like that."