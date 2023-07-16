N.W.T. wildfire fighter dead after fire injury, officials say

A wildfire fighter who was injured battling a blaze in the Fort Liard District, N.W.T, has died, government officials confirmed on Sunday.

The firefighter, also from Fort Liard, died after he was injured battling a blaze on Saturday, wildfire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and community. We share your deep sorrow at this loss," said Davey-Quantick.

"We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, including wildfire personnel who are committed to protecting their communities and the residents of the N.W.T."

The N.W.T. government said it will not be identifying the wildfire fighter at this time as it notifies their family. It said Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the province's coroner's office have been contacted.

The area where the death happened is about 37 kilometres north of the British Columbia border, where residents have been grappling with a lack of rain, record-breaking temperatures in some areas and a record-breaking wildfire season. In N.W.T., public parks have been put under a fire ban as a result of extremely dry weather conditions.

The wildfire fighter is the second this week to die in the line of duty in Canada. On Friday, B.C. wildfire fighter Devyn Gale died after she was hit by a falling tree while fighting a blaze.