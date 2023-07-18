Deceased N.W.T. firefighter Adam Yeadon loved his job, family says

The family of an N.W.T. firefighter who died after being injured on the job this past weekend describes him as a smiling, caring person who was passionate about his work in the bush.

Relatives have identified the deceased firefighter as 25-year-old Adam Yeadon from Fort Liard, N.W.T., a member of the Acho Dene Koe band. He was injured battling a blaze near his community on Saturday.

"I think we're just all still in a lot of shock," said Yeadon's sister, Donna Deneyoua, one of his four siblings.

N.W.T. government officials on Sunday confirmed the death of a firefighter but said they would not be identifying him while family were being notified.

The area where it happened is about 37 kilometres north of the B.C. border, where residents have been grappling with a lack of rain, record-breaking temperatures in some areas and a record-breaking wildfire season.

The fire was caused by lightning, according to the N.W.T. government's website. It's located about 26 kilometres southeast of Fort Liard, about eight kilometres west of Highway 7 and is approximately 10 hectares in size.

According to Deneyoua, Yeadon had been a wildland firefighter in the territory for several years, and he loved the work.

"When he was 17, he wanted to get in there, but they told me he was still too young," she said.

"He really liked the chopper rides, he said. Like, he liked getting in the chopper and flying up there and seeing everything. And he liked helping people out."

Deneyoua said when he wasn't fighting fires, Yeadon would still be out working in the bush, cutting wood. He simply loved working with a chainsaw, she said.

"Ever since my husband showed him the chainsaw, he liked it. He never put it down again after that."

Yeadon lived in Fort Liard and was a member of the Acho Dene Koe First Nation. (Anna Desmarais/CBC )

Yeadon's father, Jack Yeadon, also describes his son as being fully engaged in his work as a firefighter.

"No doubt about it, in my mind. And he was sharing with me the joy that he was getting out of being strong and picking stuff up and throwing hose out in the bush, and all those things," Jack said.

"And I think he was knowing that he was doing something that was worthwhile."

Family seeks answers

N.W.T. officials have not publicly released any details about how Yeadon was injured, but said the coroner's office is investigating. His relatives have been given some details and told CBC News that Adam had been struck by a fallen tree.

But they say they still have questions about what kind of supervision Yeadon was under, how many people were on his crew and whether he had been adequately trained.

"Could this have been prevented, if he knew, if he had more experience?" Wilma Cooper, Yeadon's cousin, asked.

"I don't know what was going on, but I'm pretty upset that they sent my my little cousin out there."

Jack Yeadon agrees.

"There's lots of unanswered questions," he said.

Cooper, who lives in Fort Nelson. B.C., said Adam was like a little brother to her,

"He leaves a lot of us behind. And we're going to miss him and gonna miss his smile. You know, he always had a smile on his face," she said.

"Some smiles you can't replace."

Prime minister 'saddened'

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also acknowledged the firefighter's death.

"I'm incredibly saddened by the news from the Northwest Territories, that another firefighter has lost their life battling wildfires. To their family, their friends, and those they were heroically serving alongside: Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts. We're here for you," Trudeau tweeted.

The Yukon government also offered condolences on Monday in a formal statement. It also acknowledged B.C. wildland firefighter Devyn Gale who died last week.

"During wildfire season, Yukon firefighters often stand together with responders from N.W.T. and B.C. on the fireline. Today, we are with our neighbours in spirit as we face this devastating loss," the statement reads.

"To all responders battling the fires across Canada, thank you for everything you do to help keep our communities safe. Words cannot adequately express how appreciative we are of your courage and bravery."