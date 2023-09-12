Crews battling southern N.W.T. wildfires prepared for more weather challenges Tuesday

Crews battling wildfires near Hay River and Fort Smith, N.W.T., expect conditions similar to the ones they encountered Monday, according to territorial fire information officer Mike Westwick.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid 20s once again, with steady winds from the west around 15-20 kilometres per hour in the Hay River area and gusts to 30 kilometres per hour.

"So some less strong winds than we saw yesterday when we were gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour," Westwick said, "But still pretty strong winds."

Those winds could continue to push the fire east, he said.

On Monday, winds from the southeast that had pushed the fire to the shore of Great Slave Lake on Sunday pushed it east to the Birch Creek area, Westwick said.

Defences held

But defences around the finger of fire closest to Riverwoods held, as did all defences in the Hay River corridor.

Crews battling the fire in the Fort Smith area completed ignition operations near Foxholes Road on Monday, which will help protect Thebacha, Westwick said.

They are continuing to look at ignition opportunities in the area, he said.

The perimeter line south of Fort Smith is now considered to be controlled, Westwick added, calling the development "really good news."

"It's great news to hear a return date for Fort Smith there," he said. "There's still a lot of work to be done to protect other communities in the area, and we're going to be putting in the work every single day."

There was more fire activity along Highway 5, Westwick said, but crews were able to push it back with aircraft.

Asked by CBC about highway conditions for people still returning to Yellowknife, Westwick said that there has been active fire along the highway but the team has kept it back.

Crews completed ignition operations on Monday to burn a pocket of fuel that could've given the fire a better path to the highway and disrupt travel.

That operation was successful, he said.

Westwick urged people making their way home to slow down, be careful, and watch for signage and vehicles.

"Please be aware that you're not always necessarily going to see firefighters," he said. "That doesn't mean they're not there. They're in and out of the bush a lot, and you're vehicle can be a really significant hazard to them."