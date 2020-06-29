Inuvik wildfire almost under control, 4 new fires sparked by lightning

A fire reported near Inuvik, N.W.T., Friday is now 80 per cent under control, according to Environment and Natural Resources wildfire prevention coordinator, Amber Simpson.

The fire, about 12 kilometres south of Inuvik, was reported at about 10 hectares in size on Saturday. The fire grew to 250 hectares, due mainly to "winds and the hot, dry conditions," Simpson said during a weekly media briefing.

Six crews of four firefighters as well as two helicopters and one air tanker group are all working on the fire. Simpson said they hope to have the fire 90 per cent controlled by the end of today.

"The tanker group that worked on the fire yesterday really helped knock that fire down," she said.

Crews have also done work to protect the Gwich'in Wellness Camp from the fire, including setting up sprinklers.

4 new fires

The past 24 hours have seen three new lightning-caused fires in the South Slave region. The closest to any community is about 355 kilometres east of Fort Smith.

A fourth fire about 125 kilometres northwest of Gameti was also lightning caused. That fire is about 44 hectares in size. All fires are being monitored.

A fire that destroyed a structure at Airport Lake near Inuvik has now been declared out.

Another fire that was reported about three kilometres south of the Ingraham Trail near the 54 kilometre marker is being reassessed today for hot spots before it can be declared out.

Fire danger is currently high to extreme across the N.W.T., with the exception of the area around Enterprise and Kakisa, where it is moderate.

The Environment and Natural Resources Department is asking everyone to be extremely careful with campfires and to use them only if needed for cooking or warmth.

"Leave no fire unattended, even in a park, and make sure it is out before you leave it," Simpson said.

Report wildfires to 1-877-698-3473.