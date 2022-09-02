Heavy smoke in Fort Smith, N.W.T., as wildfire season continues

Fire crews have worked to protect 11 cabins and several transmission towers near Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Three other transmission towers were recently damaged by the fire, which has been burning about 30 kilometres northeast of Fort Smith since the middle of August. People in the Taltson Dam area were evacuated about two weeks ago because of the fire.

All cabin owners have been notified and are safe, according to the latest update from N.W.T. Fire.

Heavy smoke is expected in Fort Smith "but please know the community is not threatened."

A fire continues to burn near Wrigley, behind containment lines established by N.W.T. Fire. The latest update said smoke may enter the community or reach Highway 1, but is not cause for alarm.

The territory has now surpassed 500,000 hectares burned this season — 100,000 of those in just the past two weeks.

One hundred and nine fires are now burning in the N.W.T., with no new fires reported in the past 24 hours.

Fire danger — that is, the risk of a fire starting easily due to hot, dry conditions — remains extreme in Fort Liard.