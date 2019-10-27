Officials to give update on wildfires in N.W.T.

Officials from the Northwest Territories are expected to discuss the latest regarding wildfires that have forced the evacuations of numerous cities and communities.

Officials in the N.W.T. are giving an update Thursday afternoon on the territory's wildfires, as fire crews brace for tough days ahead — particularly in the South Slave region.

Strong winds from the southwest are expected to gust up to 40 kilometres per hour near Fort Smith, and up to 60 kilometres per hour around Hay River on Friday.

The wind could blow fires toward both of those communities . The wind is also already hampering the return journey for most essential workers to Yellowknife, after two fires in that region were classified as being held earlier this week.

The city of Yellowknife and the N.W.T. government announced it had put re-entry plans on hold Wednesday night, because wind was expected to whip up fires along Highway 1 near the Alberta border and force a shut down from Friday to Sunday.

Once that wind dies down, though, there could be a return to more seasonal conditions .

Below, we'll bring you updates from Thursday's news conference, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.