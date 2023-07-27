Shifting winds could bring relief for fire-threatened Behchokǫ̀ today

The wildfire that's burned several homes in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., crossed the highway near Frank Channel Wednesday night, but has not yet crossed the channel toward Edzo.

That fire, which was most recently mapped at over 100,000 hectares, is now burning on the eastern flank of the channel, according to fire information officer Mike Westwick. Sprinklers have been established on homes and structures in the area, and the Frank Channel bridge over Highway 3 remains unaffected.

"We're gonna be back out there doing all we can today," Westwick said.

Highway 3 remains open for now.

The fire has already destroyed three homes in the community of Rae, which along with Edzo makes up Behchokǫ̀, pop. 2,000.

Warm weather, sun and wind have been pushing the fire further into the community.

As predicted early this week, Thursday is expected to see southeast winds in the morning switching to southwest winds in the afternoon.

"That's good news," said Westwick, noting that would push the fire north and west, taking the pressure off the highway and populated areas of the community.

A burned area alongside Highway 3 east of Behchokǫ̀ on Wednesday morning. (Paul Moore/CBC)

It could also relieve some of the heavy smoke conditions, which could allow air tankers, which have been standing by, to take action on the fire.

Even with the shift in winds, Westwick said Yellowknife, which lies 45 kilometres to the southeast of the fire, is not at risk.

However, the fibre line, which brings internet to Yellowknife and elsewhere, remains at risk.

There's no rain in the forecast.

Taltson Dam still safe

Fort Smith remains at the centre of fire action elsewhere in the territory.

The most visible fire from that community is called SS022, burning across the Slave River about 25 kilometres from Fort Smith. The fire does not currently pose a risk to the community, Westwick said.

Crews are also at work to protect the Taltson Dam from several fires that have burned 100,000 hectares, Westwick said. Work is underway to protect hydro infrastructure in the area.

In Yellowknife, a fire burning north of Hidden Lake up the Ingraham Trail is visible from the city.

The fire is burning east of Duncan Lake near Yellowdog Lodge and was last mapped at 7,600 hectares.

Westwick said crews have been flying tanker missions on that fire, while making plans to manage the fire "in the long term."

Fire risk remains extreme in most of the North and South Slave.

A fire ban was put in place Wednesday for all parks in the North Slave Region.

The South Slave remains under a sweeping fire ban imposed last week.