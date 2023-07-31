15 structures lost to fire between Highway 3 and Stagg Lake, N.W.T.

N.W.T. Fire says a total of 19 structures have been destroyed by the wildfire near Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.

Fifteen structures were lost between Highway 3 and Stagg Lake. That's in addition to four homes destroyed in Rae.

The latest tally came in an update from N.W.T. Fire on Monday around noon. The update said those who lost property will be informed this week. It doesn't specify how many structures were homes and how many were cabins.

The update said 48 structures were saved, thanks to sprinklers and specialized structure protection gel units.

No structures have been damaged in Frank Channel and the Fibre Optic Line hasn't been compromised — although the update says this remains a risk.

Crews are currently working to built a perimeter around Rae so that residents can return. After words, crews will put out hot spots around Frank Channel.

The update says Yellowknife is not currently at risk, but crews are on their way to the east side of the fire. An ignition operation is being planned, the update says, to burn off vegetation between the fire and Yellowknife, but this will only be done as conditions allow.

The fire is 45 kilometres away from Yellowknife.

Rain is also forecasted around Behchokǫ for Monday, which means the fire isn't expected to grow, the update says.