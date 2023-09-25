N.W.T. government lifts sweeping fire ban imposed for the 1st time in July

The city of Yellowknife has lifted its fire ban, two days after sweeping fire bans that covered the N.W.T.'s North and South Slave regions came to an end.

That means people in the city can have fires in approved fire pits.

The moves come as air quality in the capital improves, though smoky air persists in parts of the South Slave.

The territory issued the extraordinary fire ban in July, citing extreme fire risk, "tinder-dry" forests and a lack of capability to fight more fires.

It was the largest fire ban ever implemented by the N.W.T. government.

While territorial restrictions have lifted, some communities may still have their own fire bans in place.

"The lifting of the territorial restrictions do not affect these bans," said NWT Fire on Facebook, adding its website has tips on how to prevent fires as the risk continues.

The city of Yellowknife says its fire department will keep monitoring conditions in case it needs to re-introduce the ban.