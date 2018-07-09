Fewer fires in N.W.T. thanks to more rain and less lightning

There are fewer wildfires than average this year in the Northwest Territories, with 21 wildfires burning just over 2,600 hectares.

The 25-year average for fires in the territory is 79, according to Amber Simpson, the wildland fire prevention co-ordinator with the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

"It is definitely below average for this time of year," said Simpson. She said the low number of fires is likely because of an increase in rain, and a decrease in lightning strikes.

She said there is one area that is a concern right now, about 45 kilometres south of Enterprise. It's the only fire in the territory that is being actively fought by fire crews.

The fire is about two kilometres away from the highway. A fire crew has "been working on it pretty hard and they should be finished today or tomorrow on that fire," said Simpson on Monday.

She said fires in the Dehcho region are being closely monitored, and temperatures are expected to reach 29 C in Fort Simpson on Tuesday.

The public can track the territory's fires online using the NWT Live Fire Map and the NWT Fire Facebook page.

With files from Kirsten Murphy