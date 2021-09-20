Skip to Main Content
North·New

Election polls close in the Northwest Territories

Ballot counts are underway, as polls are now closed across much of the country.

Polls close in the N.W.T. at 7:30 p.m. MT, results should start rolling in soon

Alyssa Mosher · CBC News ·
A polling station in Fort Smith, N.W.T., on Sept. 20, 2021, Election Day in Canada. (Mary Powder/CBC)

Polls have now closed across the N.W.T.

The candidates for the territory's sole seat in Parliament are: Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod, the NDP's Kelvin Kotchilea, Lea Mollison for the Conservative party, Roland Laufer for the Green party and Jane Groenewegen as an independent.

For live results across the country, follow CBC's tracker, or watch below.

WATCH | Election special and coverage:

Federal election coverage

6 hours ago
Live
Watch Canada Votes, live coverage from coast-to-coast of the Canadian federal election from CBC News. 0:00

Voter turnout in the N.W.T. for the 2019 federal election was around 55 per cent.

This year, the territory had about 30,000 people on the voters list, according to Leanne Tait, Elections Canada's returning officer for the N.W.T.

About 3,400 voted in advanced polls and approximately 1,300 requested mail-in ballots, she said. 

Elections Canada won't begin counting mail-in ballots until Tuesday, so unless someone is leading by a large margin, it may be impossible to call a winner on election night. 

The polling station at the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

Some voters in remote communities across the Northwest Territories told CBC they were burnt out when it comes to federal politics. Others said it's time for some urgent and meaningful change.

This year, people who were self-isolating due to COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 on Sept. 20 — and hadn't voted in advanced polls or by mail-in ballot — were out of options for casting a vote. 

With files from Mario De Ciccio

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now