Election polls close in the Northwest Territories

Polls have now closed across the N.W.T.

The candidates for the territory's sole seat in Parliament are: Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod, the NDP's Kelvin Kotchilea, Lea Mollison for the Conservative party, Roland Laufer for the Green party and Jane Groenewegen as an independent.

For live results across the country, follow CBC's tracker, or watch below.

WATCH | Election special and coverage:

Federal election coverage Live Watch Canada Votes, live coverage from coast-to-coast of the Canadian federal election from CBC News. 0:00

Voter turnout in the N.W.T. for the 2019 federal election was around 55 per cent.

This year, the territory had about 30,000 people on the voters list, according to Leanne Tait, Elections Canada's returning officer for the N.W.T.

About 3,400 voted in advanced polls and approximately 1,300 requested mail-in ballots, she said.

Elections Canada won't begin counting mail-in ballots until Tuesday, so unless someone is leading by a large margin, it may be impossible to call a winner on election night.

The polling station at the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife. (Chantal Dubuc/CBC)

Some voters in remote communities across the Northwest Territories told CBC they were burnt out when it comes to federal politics. Others said it's time for some urgent and meaningful change.

This year, people who were self-isolating due to COVID-19 or suspected COVID-19 on Sept. 20 — and hadn't voted in advanced polls or by mail-in ballot — were out of options for casting a vote.