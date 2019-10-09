Catch up with the N.W.T.'s federal candidates before election day

Five contenders are vying for the Northwest Territories' seat in Parliament on election day.

Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod faces Conservative challenger Yanik D'Aigle, NDP candidate Mary Beckett, Paul Falvo of the Green Party, and Luke Quinlan of the People's Party of Canada.

Over the campaign period, CBC North profiled each candidate, speaking with them about their background, aspirations, and policy positions. The candidates also sat down for interviews with Northbeat's Juanita Taylor and Hilary Bird, and Trailbreaker's Loren McGinnis.

Here's a recap of CBC's coverage of who's who on the ballot in the Northwest Territories.

Mary Beckett, New Democratic Party

CBC Northbeat's Juanita Taylor will speak to every candidate aiming to represent one of the territories in the Oct. 21 election. Watch her conversation with Mary Beckett, the NDP candidate for the Northwest Territories. 5:13

Yanik D'Aigle, Conservative Party

CBC Northbeat will speak to every candidate aiming to represent one of the territories in the Oct. 21 election. Watch Hilary Bird's conversation with Yanik D'Aigle, the Conservative candidate for the Northwest Territories. 6:00

Paul Falvo, Green Party

CBC Northbeat's Juanita Taylor will speak to every candidate aiming to represent one of the territories in the Oct. 21 election. Watch her conversation with Paul Falvo, the Green candidate for the Northwest Territories. 5:25

Michael McLeod, Liberal Party

CBC Northbeat's Juanita Taylor will speak to every candidate aiming to represent one of the territories in the Oct. 21 election. Watch her conversation with Michael McLeod, the Liberal candidate for the Northwest Territories. 5:08

Luke Quinlan, People's Party of Canada