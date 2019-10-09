Catch up with the N.W.T.'s federal candidates before election day
Five contenders are vying for the Northwest Territories' seat in Parliament on election day. Catch up on their backgrounds and policy positions before you cast your ballot.
Michael McLeod, Yanik D'Aigle, Mary Beckett, Paul Falvo, and Luke Quinlan running for territory's only seat
Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod faces Conservative challenger Yanik D'Aigle, NDP candidate Mary Beckett, Paul Falvo of the Green Party, and Luke Quinlan of the People's Party of Canada.
Over the campaign period, CBC North profiled each candidate, speaking with them about their background, aspirations, and policy positions. The candidates also sat down for interviews with Northbeat's Juanita Taylor and Hilary Bird, and Trailbreaker's Loren McGinnis.
Here's a recap of CBC's coverage of who's who on the ballot in the Northwest Territories.
