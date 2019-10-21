It's all over but the counting; federal polls across the N.W.T. have closed

Polls in the 2019 federal election have closed across the Northwest Territories. All that remains is the counting.

In the N.W.T. 2,437 elected to vote under advance polling. That's about eight per cent of eligible N.W.T. voters. It's also 17.5 per cent fewer advance voters than in 2015, when 2,965 cast advance ballots.

In the Northwest Territories, incumbent Michael McLeod is the Liberal candidate, Mary Beckett the NDP, Yanik D'Aigle the Conservative, Paul Falvo the Green, and Luke Quinlan the PPC candidate.

